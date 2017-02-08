3 vehicle crash claims life of Tennesee woman

A three vehicle accident near Highway 24 claimed the life of a Tennessee woman early Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Pontiac Montana driven by Audrey Kalivoda (62) of Fairview, Tennessee was southbound on Frontier Road when it failed to stop at the Highway 24 intersection. The Montana struck a 1999 Kenworth Semi which was eastbound on Highway 24. The semi, driven by Michael Broeckelman (50) of Beloit, was then pushed into a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by Lane Koster (24) of Jewell.

Kalivoda was wearing her seat, but she did not survive the crash. Broeckelman was listed with a possible injury but was not transported to the hospital. Koster was listed as uninjured.

According to the North Central Kansas Department of Transportation Twitter page, US-24 was closed following the accident. Public Information Officer, Ben Gardner with the KHP Tweeted late Thursday morning that 6 state troopers were on scene assisting in the investigation of the crash.