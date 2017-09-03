700 feeder pigs perish in barn fire late Saturday night

Hundreds of feeder pigs perished in a structure fire in eastern Geary County late Saturday night.

According to a press release from Geary County Emergency Services, a pig barn was engulfed in flames with approximately 700 feeder pigs still inside.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 30 minutes after midnight with crews remaining on scene until 9:30 on Sunday morning monitoring the smoldering remains.

Eight Geary County Fire units along with two support vehicles responded to the scene. Water support from Fort Riley Fire, Riley County Fire and Grandview Plaza Fire was requested and received. There were 20 Geary County firefighters and 12 firefighters from the mutual aid partners working the fire scene.

All of the feeder pigs in the barn died as the result of the fire. Firefighters were able to protect an adjoining pig barn that housed an additional 700 pigs and two propane tanks that were in the immediate area.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist the Geary County Fire Investigator with the investigation.

A dollar amount on the building and the feeder pigs has not been determined at this time. The building was owned by Phillip Goodyear.