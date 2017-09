Manhattan Fire Department Battalion Chief Linc Lunsway stopped by the KMAN studios Wednesday afternoon to speak about what he witnessed in Houston over the past week.

Lunsway and four other members of MFD traveled to Houston Aug.30 to assist with rescue efforts there and returned Tuesday.

Photos from their work in Texas can be found on MFD’s Facebook page.

KMAN’s Brady Bauman chatted with Lunsway about the trip. The full interview can be listened to below: