Authorities seeking help in attempted burglary case

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in an attempted burglary case.

According to a press release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, deputies responded to Hildebrand Farms Dairy on Rucker Road just west of Junction City at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities say an unknown suspect forced entry into the business and attempted to remove property. Security video shows an individual wearing blue jeans, a dark hooded jacket and face covered. The suspect arrived and left in a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet truck.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective John Lytle at 785-210-3649, or call Crime Stoppers at 785-762-TIPS. You can also text a tip to “CRIMES” (27463) and to start the text message with “tipjc”.

Any information provided that leads to the identification of the suspect(s) makes you eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.