Commissioners Oppose Courthouse Register Listing

The Pottowattomie County Commission made its voice heard Monday, as it voted unanimously against listing the Old County Courthouse on the National Register of Historic Places.

Those properties listed on this Register may qualify for state tax credits and the Heritage Trust Fund grant program.

Consideration of the courthouse’s nomination to the National Register will be held at 9 AM Saturday in the Kansas Museum of Natural History by the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review.

The debate over the preservation of the building began in July, after a study concluded that replacing the structure with a new consolidated office building would serve as the most cost-effective way of meeting the county’s long-range facility storage needs.