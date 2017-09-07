Corps making final preparations for 3 major projects at Tuttle Creek Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, is finalizing timelines with contractors to mobilize and begin work on three major construction projects near Tuttle Creek Dam. These projects include rehabilitation of service gates 3 and 4 located in the lakeside intake tower, rehabilitation of the stilling basin (locally known as “the tubes”) located below the dam, both in Riley County, and replacement of the bridge deck over the dam’s spillway at the east of Tuttle Creek Dam in Pottawatomie County.

Service Gates 3 & 4 Rehabilitation Project: Work is expected to begin late September and is estimated to last 18 to 24 months. This project is confined primarily to the control tower and stilling basin. Minimal impacts to public traffic and access are expected.

Stilling Basin Rehabilitation Project: Work is expected to begin in December and is estimated to last 18 to 24 months. This will result in closure of the stilling basin parking and fishing area and a portion of Riverpond Road. Closure of this area will temporarily close the east half of Outlet Park (shelters #3 and #4) and the west entrance into Riverpond State Park. Access to the Riverpond State Park will remain available via K-13. During overlap of this project with the spillway bridge deck replacement, Riverpond State Park access will only be available to eastbound traffic across the dam on K-13.

Spillway Bridge Deck Replacement Project: Work is expected to begin in late winter or early spring 2018 and is estimated to last 6 to 12 months. This project will result in the closure of a short section of Highway K-13 over the dam, and will temporarily eliminate right turns for traffic exiting the east Riverpond State Park entrance onto Highway K-13. Detour plans have been developed for K-13 with Kansas Department of Transportation and will route motorists to Highways K-16, U.S. 77 and U.S. 24.

These projects will not affect the normal operation or integrity of the dam. No lake level variation from the routine annual water level management plans are expected. Plans are in place to regulate outflows and for the removal of construction personnel and equipment in the event of a high-water event requiring increased releases from the outlet or spillway. The river pond below Tuttle Creek Dam will be lowered for a period of time during the Stilling Basin Rehabilitation Project to facilitate a portion of that work. The Tuttle Creek Lake website will provide updated construction schedules as they become available at: http://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/District-Lakes/Tuttle-Creek-Lake/