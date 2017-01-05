E-cigarette retailers battle lawmakers on new tax

TOPEKA — A group representing electronic cigarette retailers in Kansas is fighting to prevent the state from enforcing a new tax on vaping fluid.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a lobbyist for the Kansas Vapers Association argued during a legislative committee meeting Tuesday that the bill imposing the new tax on e-cigarettes was drafted poorly and made the original intent unclear.

The association told the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and Regulations that legislators should revisit the law before allowing the Kansas Department of Revenue to enforce the tax.

A provision to a tax bill passed in 2015 imposed a new tax on vaping fluid of 20 cents per milliliter of “consumable material.”