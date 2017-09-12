News Radio KMAN
Elderly Clay Center woman hospitalized following HWY 24 crash

Local News, Manhattan, Pottawatomie County

Emergency crews tend to an accident on Highway 24 in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. (Photos courtesy the Manhattan Fire Department)

An elderly Clay Center woman is being hospitalized after her car struck a semi truck across Academy Sports in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Karen Dyson, 78, was taken to the hospital after crossing westbound lanes in her car and striking a Peterbuilt semi truck on the inside lane, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A spokesperson at Via Christi in Manhattan said she was transported from there to Topeka for further treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The truck was driven by 28-year-old Todd Dunstan of Beloit. He was uninjured.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

The accident closed that section of Highway 24 for nearly an hour.

