Fall, football ushered in at Purple Power Play Thursday night

Hundreds of Wildcat fans made their way to City Park Thursday night to ring in the new school year and to celebrate the opening weekend of Wildcat football.

First-year athletic director, Gene Taylor was on-hand and said he was impressed with all the fanfare of the annual Purple Power Play in the Park.

“It looks like a lot of fun,” he said. “Great for our fans to come out and get a little pep rally going before the weekend.”

Taylor also offered words of encouragement to new K-Staters.

“It’s a great institution,” Taylor said, “it goes quick, but really enjoy the whole atmosphere of K-State because there’s a lot of wonderful things going on.”

The Kansas State University Marching Band played classic gameday tunes, including the Wabash Cannonball. The band’s performance was noticed and appreciated by Bill Snyder who had warm words for the Pride of Wildcat Land.

“All of us know what a great wonderful group of young people we have in our marching band,” Snyder said. “I really appreciate each and every one of you.”

The Wildcats will hit the gridiron at 6:10 Saturday evening when the Central Arkansas Bears visit Bill Snyder Family Stadium.