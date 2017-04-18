Father of hit and run victim issues video statement

The father of Amber Wilhelm released a video statement Tuesday morning pleading for any information about the person who put his daughter in the hospital Friday.

Wilhelm was struck Friday by a pickup while crossing the intersection of 12th and Bluemont in Manhattan. The truck and driver fled the scene. She is still in Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka in critical condition. Police investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting video surveillance of the area from several businesses as well as traffic control cameras.

“I got the phone call early Friday morning that my daughter had been in an accident,” Darryl Wilhelm says in the video posted by the Riley County Police Department. “Heard she was going to be in Topeka and drove here to find her laying in bed with tubes hooked up everywhere.

“(We’re) just looking to see if anybody has any information leading up to an arrest, just to help find the person so we can pick up the pieces and move on.”

If you know who struck Amber, please call the RCPD at 785-537-2112, or use the Manhattan/Riley County Crimestoppers tip line at 785-539-7777.