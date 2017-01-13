Federal bureau to review Kansas Guard at adjutant’s request

TOPEKA — The federal National Guard Bureau plans to investigate the Kansas National Guard at the request of the state’s adjutant general after an internal investigation found leadership problems.

The Kansas Guard on Friday released a memo from Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli requesting the review. The Guard also said it would not comment further until the review is completed.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported this week that the internal investigation disclosed problems including instances of racism and enlistment document forgery. The two officers leading the internal probe concluded that the Kansas Guard suffered from “toxic” leadership.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is standing by Tafanelli.

The request for a federal review was dated Wednesday but was released after Kansas Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley of Topeka said lawmakers should investigate if Brownback does not.