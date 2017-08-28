Former Manhattan City Attorney disbarred

A former Manhattan City Attorney who has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges has been disbarred. The order of disbarment for Bill Raymond came from the Kansas Supreme Court the end of last week. Raymond voluntarily surrendered his license to practice law in the state of Kansas in a letter signed August 21st,

Raymond entered the guilty plea earlier this month to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The 55-year-old of Andover admitted he emailed pornography to himself using a cellular telephone and computer in November of 2014 and February and May of 2015. He admitted to possession of child porgnography in July of 2015.

The crimes occurred in Riley and Butler Counties–Raymond’s sentencing is set for November sixth.