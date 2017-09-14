UPDATE Fort Riley soldier dies at Fort Hood during training

A soldier at Fort Hood, Texas has died during a medical evac training exercise on Tuesday.
Staff Sergeant Sean Devoy, a medic with Company C, 2nd General Support Aviation
Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry
Division, died after falling during hoist training near Robert Gray Army
Airfield. The cause of the accident is under investigation. A report says the incident occurred late that night Fort Hood range south of Robert Gray Army Airfield.
No name has been released for the deceased soldier yet, but details will be posted as they are released.