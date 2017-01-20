News Radio KMAN
You are at:»»The Game 1-20-17

The Game 1-20-17

0
By on On Demand, The Game

Tyler and Mitch start today’s off show with K-State basketball and what the West Virginia matchup on Saturday means for the team. Then the guys talk about the NFL title games coming this Sunday and make some picks. Also Bruce Weber speaks on Kamau Stokes’ injury. Finished off with you can’t be serious.

      What a win would do againt WV for the KSU BBall
      NFL Title Games Preview
      Spring NFL in the works
      Big 12 Basketball
      Bruce Weber on Stokes injury
      WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi
      Pop culture update
      YCBS

 

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.