The Game 2-3-2017

Very tough stretch of basketball games coming up for K-State, the guys go over just how important at least one win is. Tyler and Corey give their Super Bowl party do’s and don’ts. Hear from Coach Weber ahead of K-State’s trip to Waco to take on  No. 2 Baylor. Also, Art Briles dug himself an even bigger hole than he was already in. Finished off with You Can’t Be Serious.

      K-State enters hellish three-game stretch
      KU's off court issues
      Super Bowl watch party do's and don'ts
      New NFL Combine rule keeps Mixon from recieving invite
      Bruce Weber audio leading up to Baylor
      Art Briles in even bigger trouble
      Jeremy Guthrie is back in Pro Baseball
      YCBS

 

