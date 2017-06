On Thursday’s edition of In Focus, Cathy Dawes previewed next week’s Fourth of July celebration in Wamego. Chris Hupe and Neil Ebert talked about their work with the Pyro Crew. They were joined by Wamego Police Chief Mike Baker and Deputy Chief Paul Schliffke, and Kara Holle, Program Asst. with Wamego Chamber of Commerce.

