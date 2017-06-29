Iwundu, Edwards to Compete in NBA Summer League

Former Kansas State standouts Wesley Iwundu and Justin Edwards will compete in the upcoming NBA Summer League, beginning with Iwundu playing with the Orlando Magic in the Mountain Drew Orlando Pro Summer League from Saturday-Thursday, July 1-6.

Edwards, fresh off winning a championship with Alba Fehervar in the Hungarian A Division on June 18, will play with his hometown Toronto Raptors in the Las Vegas Summer League from Friday-Monday, July 7-17.

According to a release from K-State Athletics, Iwundu and the Magic begin summer league play on Saturday, July 1 against the Indiana Pacers at 1 p.m. CT in the first of four games in the six-day event held at the Amway Center’s practice court. The schedule includes matchups with the Miami HEAT on Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m. CT, the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, July 3 at 2 p.m. CT and the New York Knicks on Wednesday, July 5 at 4 p.m. CT and concludes with a championship day on Thursday, July 6. All of the games can be seen on NBATV.

The Magic’s second-round pick, Iwundu will be joined on the squad by fellow draft pick Jonathan Isaac of Florida State and current Magic players Marcus Georges-Hunt, Patricio Garino and Stephen Zimmerman. The 18-man roster also includes a number of D-League, international and former college players.

The Raptors and Edwards will play in three preliminary round games from Friday-Sunday, July 7-10 before being seeded in a tournament that starts Wednesday, July 12 and culminates with a championship game on Monday, July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. Each team will play at least five games.

Toronto will open the preliminary round on Friday, July 7 against the New Orleans Pelicans at 5 p.m. CT at Cox Pavilion before matchups with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. CT at Thomas & Mack Center and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m. CT at Cox Pavilion.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN app. NBA TV will air 28 games with the league’s opener July 7 when the Raptors face the Pelicans at 5 p.m. CT.

Edwards will be joined on the 16-man team by current Raptor players Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet along with several former college players, including Cincinnati’s Troy Caupain, Creighton’s Cole Huff, North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks, UNLV’s Goodluck Okonoboh, Xavier’s Jalen Reynolds, Indiana’s Will Sheehey, Iowa State’s Matt Thomas and Fresno State’s Paul Watson.