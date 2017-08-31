K-State Organizing Harvey Relief Effort

In an effort to provide assistance to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, the Kansas State athletic department is working in conjunction with the United Way in Baytown, Texas, to collect specific disaster relief items at Saturday’s Wildcat football game as well as Sunday. That’s according to a media release from K-State Athletics.

Prior to the Wildcats’ season-opening football game with Central Arkansas, or at Sunday’s designated drop-off time, fans are encouraged to bring the following items:

• Cleaning supplies (bleach, cleaners, mops, brooms, garbage bags, face masks, etc.)

• New or unused children’s clothing

• School supplies

• Kids’ backbacks

For fans on the west side of the stadium, items can be carried to the Brandeberry Indoor facility, located next to Cat Town, while those on the east side will be able to carry items to the football equipment truck which will be parked at the Intercollegiate Rowing Center. Items will be taken from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. As a reminder, gameday parking procedures will be in place, so items will need to be carried to both locations.

On Sunday, the K-State Football equipment truck will be parked at the Intercollegiate Rowing Center from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. where fans can also drop off the aforementioned donation items.

All donations will be loaded directly into the K-State football truck for transport to Baytown, Texas, where in neighboring Cedar Bayou approximately 51.88 inches of rain fell during the storm – the highest recorded rainfall for one storm in continental United States history.