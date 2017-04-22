Injuries give backups the spotlight at K-State Spring Game

With a dozen players sidelined due to various injuries, Kansas State’s spring game Saturday afternoon was dominated by players hoping to see the field more this coming season.

Purple defeated White, 38-6, in the team’s glorified final practice until fall camp opens.

“The plus side of (the injuries) is the opportunity for twos and threes to move up the ladder and get more playing time,” coach Bill Snyder said. “The downside is that it destroys the continuity.”

At least four of the 12 players who were held out of the game are regular starters, including quarterback Jesse Ertz. In his absence, Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson received the majority of action under center. Both looked sharp, despite not having two of their top receivers available.

Delton completed 21 of 33 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed two interceptions. In addition, he rushed for 78 yards and a score on the ground, despite the two-hand-touch rule being used for quarterbacks.

Thompson started the game extremely well, but finished just 10 of 17 passing for 112 yards.

Starting receivers Byron Pringle and Dominique Heath did not play, which opened the door for the likes of Isaiah Zuber, Corey Sutton and Isaiah Harris. The trio combined for 16 catches and 197 yards.

Alex Barnes was the most effecting running back for either team. He rushed for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries.

GAME LEADERS

Passing: Alex Delton 21/33, 249 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Rushing: Alex Delton 15 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Isaiah Zuber 8 receptions, 96 yards, 1 TD