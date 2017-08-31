K-State’s Big 12 WBB Schedule Set for 50th Season

According to K-State Athletics, Kansas State women’s basketball will open the Big 12 portion of the program’s 50th season on Thursday, Dec. 28 against defending Big 12 Conference champion Baylor, as the league has announced the complete 2017-18 conference schedule.

The conference schedule features a double round robin format for the seventh-consecutive year consisting of 18 games with squads playing each other twice. The team(s) that finish with the highest winning percentage in league games will be crowned the Big 12 regular season champion. The Big 12 is the only of the five peer conferences in which teams have to face each other twice during the regular season.

The Wildcats and Lady Bears will meet in the league season opener for the third time in the last five years, as the teams opened the 2013-14 Big 12 season in Manhattan and the 2016-17 season in Waco.

Kansas State will play four of its nine games in the month of January in Bramlage Coliseum. K-State will host Texas on Saturday, January 6, then play Oklahoma State for the second time in two weeks welcoming in the Cowgirls on Saturday, January 13. The Wildcats will then host Oklahoma on Wednesday, January 17 and TCU on Wednesday, January 24 to close out its home schedule in January.

K-State road schedule unfolds with a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sunday, December 31, followed by a trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, on Wednesday, January 3. The Wildcats visit Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, January 10, then wrap up its season series with Baylor on Saturday, January 20. K-State will close out the month of January with a two-game road trip to Kansas on Sunday, January 28, and at Oklahoma on Wednesday, January 31.

In the month of February, the Wildcats will play four of their seven games at home. K-State’s home schedule in the second month starts with a two-game home stand as Iowa State visits on Saturday, February 3, and concludes with Texas Tech on Wednesday, February 7. The Wildcats’ final two home games in February are West Virginia on Tuesday, February 20, and Kansas on Saturday, February 24.

Kansas State’s February road slate includes three trips to the state of Texas, as the Wildcats face Texas on Saturday, February 10, TCU on Saturday, February 17 and end the Big 12 regular season at Texas Tech on Monday, February 26. This will be the fifth time in the history of the Big 12 that K-State and Texas Tech will conclude the season against each other.