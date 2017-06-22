K-State’s Iwundu goes to Magic in 2nd round

Wesley Iwundu became the first Kansas State men’s basketball player to be drafted since 2008 when the Orlando Magic selected him early in the second round Thursday night in Brooklyn, NY.

The Magic took the 6-foot-7 forward with the 33rd overall pick. Iwundu had a private workout with the organization last month in Orlando.

Iwundu spent four years in Manhattan and was named Third Team All Big 12 after his senior season, in which he averaged 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal per game.

The Wildcats had not been represented on draft night since Michael Beasley and Bill Walker were taken following the 2007-08 season.

The Magic had three other picks in the draft and used the first one on Florida State forward Johnathan Isaac at No. 6 overall. Iwundu was the third player taken by Orlando.