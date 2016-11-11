KBI: Council Grove teen wounded after shooting at police

COUNCIL GROVE — Authorities say a 17-year-old shot at law enforcement in Council Grove before an officer shot and wounded him.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement in Council Grove received reports of shots being fired at a vehicle on Thursday. The Wichita Eagle reports that when police officers and deputies from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, the teen fired at the officers. A Council Grove police officer returned fire, striking the shooter.

The KBI says the suspect’s hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

No law enforcement officers were injured. The KBI is investigating.