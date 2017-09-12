KDOC inmates with Geary County connections up for possible parole

A couple of Kansas Department of Corrections inmates serving time on Geary County convictions are up for public comment sessions and possible parole the next few months.

Henry Swan, 63, was convicted in connection with an early 1992 rape and was sentenced in June of 1993. He most recently has been held at Lansing.

Swan is set for November public comment sessions on the 13th in Kansas City, 15th in Derby, and 17th in Topeka. A parole hearing for Swan would be in December, with the earliest possible release in January of next year.

Also up for possible parole is Robert Johnson, 62, who was sentenced in November of 1992 for aggravated sodomy in Geary County. Johnson is also currently being held in Lansing.

Since there is not a December session of hearings, comments will be taken for Johnson and others in November, although a parole hearing will not be held for that group until January of 2018, withi the earliest possible release in February.

Comments regarding any of the inmates up for possible parole may also be sent via letter to the Kansas Department of Corrections Prisoner Review Board in Topeka.