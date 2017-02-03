KHS seeks exemption from concealed carry; Washburn delays vote

TOPEKA — The Kansas Health System is seeking an exemption from a state law that that would allow adults to carry concealed handguns in its medical school and attached hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officials from the health system testified Thursday before the House Federal and State Affairs Committee.

Without the exemption, the hospital and medical school will be required to allow concealed weapons in its buildings on July 1, unless it provides security measures.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports hospital officials and the chief of the hospital police force testified for the exemption, saying allowing guns would make the hospital less safe, not more secure.

But some lawmakers raised concerns about taking concealed carry rights away from 10,000 employees and suggested the exemption was too broad.

Washburn regents delay vote on concealed carry

The Washburn University Board of Regents is delaying a vote on a concealed weapons policy, which is scheduled to take effect July 1.

At a meeting Thursday, Regent Brent Boles suggested the vote be postponed until an April meeting to see if the Kansas Legislature acts on a bill that would reinstate a ban on weapons on university campuses. The bill is currently stalled in a Kansas Senate committee.

A new law requires the state’s universities allow anyone 21 and over to carry concealed handguns on campuses beginning in July 1. The universities currently are discussing plans for enacting the law.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that other Washburn regents wanted to see more details of the school’s policy and the financial implications before voting on the issue.