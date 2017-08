Manhattan’s August sales tax receipt reports are in, totaling $935,312.

That total bests last year’s number in August of about $928,938. In fact the August numbers are the strongest in a four year period for that particular month. And for the first time since February numbers, a positive budget impact of nearly $29,761 is reported.

August numbers reflect June sales and are bolstered by retail sales, which Manhattan’s Director of Finance, Bernie Hayen calls a “welcomed indicator.”