New Manhattan mayor and lengthy annexation discussion

Manhattan welcomed Linda Morse as its new Mayor last night in a packed City Hall.

Morse says she’ll be the third female mayor in-a-row, which is unique from a historical perspective. and Morse encourages women to run for office and sign up for City boards.

Linda Morse has served on the Commission for over two years. She replaces outgoing Mayor Usha Reddi who has served for over four years.

And i n a wild night that went into the early morning hours, the Manhattan City Commission rejected a plan to rezone a portion of a 124 acre tract of land to allow for a neighborhood shopping district in Unit 2 of the Stonehaven subdivision.

Surrounding property owners were concerned with increased traffic flow, light pollution and crime that a shopping district could potentially bring to their neighborhood.