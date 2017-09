CHENEY — The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.4 magnitude earthquake has rattled south-central Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the quake was reported early Thursday about 2 miles southeast of Cheney. A smaller 2.9 magnitude quake was recorded just after 10 a.m. Sunday in Sumner County.

Scientists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.