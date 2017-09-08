Patriots routed in 2nd half, Chiefs win 42-27

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Kansas City Chiefs have opened their season by knocking off the defending Super Bowl champs.

Alex Smith and rookie Kareem Hunt led an offense that shredded the Patriots in a 42-27 win at New England.

Smith threw a pair of long touchdown passes and Hunt scored three times after fumbling on his first NFL carry. Smith was 28 of 35 passing for 368 yards and four TDs.

Hunt put the Chiefs in front with a 78-yarder to punctuate Kansas City’s charge after trailing 17-14 at halftime. Hunt also had a 58-yard scamper and finished with 141 yards rushing and 98 receiving.

Tyreke Hill scored on a 75-yard grab and had 133 receiving yards. Hunt triggered the Chiefs’ 21-point fourth quarter with a 78-yard scoring reception. The extra point put Kansas City ahead 28-27 following the extra point with 14:07 remaining.

Tom Brady struggled mightily in the second half and didn’t throw for a touchdown, finishing 16 for 36 for 267 yards. He became the 13th quarterback to start an NFL game at age 40.