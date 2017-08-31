Paused Leonardville fire station project takes positive turn

It’s looking likely plans for a new fire station in Leonardville will go ahead.

Last week it was learned the Kansas Department of Transportation had put the project on hold, because of entrances and exits at Barton Road — which is also Highway 24.

Riley County Emergency Management Director and County Fire Chief Pat Collins told KMAN Thursday morning KDOT has reviewed adjustments to the plan and that he’s optimistic they will okay it.

Collins said those adjustments include a widening of an alley way behind the proposed station.

In other items, it was a lengthy morning of executive sessions concerning “a performance matter involving non-elected personnel.” The sessions totaled nearly two hours. Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez recused himself from one of those executive sessions.

Such executive sessions are closed to the public and the media.

Finally, Riley County EMS Director David Adams told the board two retired county ambulances are being pulled from service in Randolph and Riley.

Adams said the ambulances are in need of expensive repair. Both of the ambulances are approaching 20 years of service and each has over 140,000 miles.

Substitute vehicles will be allocated, but Adams told commissioners that is outside the original agreement made between the county and the two northern communities, and that it may be time to review the agreement.