Perez, Moustakas homer to lift Royals over Tigers 8-2

(AP) There was no way any Detroit outfielder was going to catch this drive by Salvador Perez.

A night after he was robbed of an extra-base hit by the center fielder, Perez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Kansas City Royals went on to an 8-2 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday. Mike Moustakas followed Perez’s long home run by going deep as well, part of a four-run fourth inning by the Royals.

Perez’s shot cleared the Kansas City bullpen and hit the brick facing behind the seats. It was measured at 451 feet by Statcast.

Ian Kennedy (2-6) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings for the Royals, earning his second victory in three starts. He gave up solo homers to Miguel Cabrera and Alex Avila, but only after Kansas City had jumped to a 5-0 lead.

Daniel Norris (4-6) permitted five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. Six of those hits came in the fourth.

The Royals snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 16-8 in June.

Perez’s deep fly ball the previous night was caught by Mikie Mahtook on a spectacular play in right-center. He gave the Tigers no chance to run down his homer to left-center on Wednesday, which came on a 3-0 pitch. Moustakas followed with his 20th home run of the season, giving the Royals a 4-0 lead.

Alex Gordon, who had opened the scoring with an RBI single an inning earlier, added a run-scoring double in the fourth to make it 5-0.

Avila led off the bottom of the fourth with his 11th homer, and Cabrera hit his 10th two innings later.

Gordon hit a run-scoring groundout in the eighth. Perez added an RBI double in the ninth and scored on Jorge Soler’s single.