Pickup found involving Rocky Ford incident

A pickup involved in an incident near the Rocky Ford fishing area has been recovered.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early Tuesday morning case of an injured Georgia man. Around 3:45 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured male near the Rocky Ford Fishing area.

Deputies along with Riley County Police Officers responded to the area and located the injured male, identified as Josh Bearden, 27, of Georgia. Bearden was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.

Bearden reported to law enforcement that he suffered his injuries during an altercation with two unknown suspects. He alleged being taken against his will from rural Geary County and then left at the Rocky Ford Fishing area.

The suspects fled in a white 1997 Dodge Dakota driven by Bearden.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 457-3353.