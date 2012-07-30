Police Blotter 30 July 2012

1.

A Manhattan man was arrested for a probation violation out of Johnson County courts on Friday.

Brenton Galliher was arrested near the 100 block of 4th street in Manhattan by Riley county police on Friday morning.

Galliher was released by police on a $20,000 bond.

2.

A Colorado woman is under arrest for a what police say are a series of crimes related to identity theft, and driving violations.

Sarice Rue was arrested by Riley County police on Saturday morning for aggravated impersonation, identity theft, and violation of probation.

According to RCPD’s Lt. Josh Kyle the aggravated impersonation arrest is for giving out false information that could cause another person to be held liable for damages, or criminal charges.

Rue is being held on a $16,500 bond.

3.

Police say a man arrested on a search warrant is apparently now the victim of a burglary.

According to the Riley county police department the girlfriend of Alberto Martinez reportedly found his residence had been burglarized on Sunday afternoon.

Among the items reported stolen were Martinez’s ostrich and alligator skin boots, a 42 inch television, and other miscellaneous items. Total reported loss is estimated to be around $4,000.

4.

Another piece of construction equipment has been reported stolen from the K-18 corridor.

Riley County Police are investigating the alleged theft of a set of forks, and a bucket attachment for a Bobcat Skid Steer Loader. The theft reportedly took place sometime over the past week, and is owned by United Contractors Incorporated. out of Johnston Iowa.

Total dollar loss is reported to be over $1,000.

5.

A set of laptops, jewelry, and a bass guitar were reportedly stolen from a Manhattan man’s residence on Friday evening.

Riley County police say the residence of Scott Husted.. located near the 6-thousand block of North 52nd street… was burglarized sometime between around 2pm on Friday.

Early investigation indicates the unknown suspect or suspects gained entry into Husted’s home through a garage.

Estimated losses from the alleged burglary are over $5,000.