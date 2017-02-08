Police: Injured officer in critical, but stable condition

WICHITA — Police say a Wichita police officer is in critical but stable condition the day after being run over by a fleeing suspect.

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said Wednesday the officer is doing a lot better, adding he has “a lot of injuries to overcome.”

Livingston says “we were afraid we were going to lose him.” The officer underwent surgery Tuesday and remains hospitalized.

The injured officer, a 25-year veteran of the police force, was struck Tuesday while monitoring a house in south Wichita where a stolen vehicle and suspect were seen. The fleeing suspect was arrested after a short police chase.

Police spokeswoman Nikki Woodrow said in a tweet that a 31-year-old man with an extensive criminal background has been booked on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.