News Radio KMAN
You are at:»»»Police Report 6/14/14

Police Report 6/14/14

1
By on Riley County
Stock-Police-Sirens-150x150Two failure to appear charges landed a Manhattan man in Riley County Jail.
George Quick (24) was arrested around 7 p.m. on Friday.
His bond was set at $12,000.
——————-
A Manhattan man was arrested after a theft on Friday evening.
Daniel  Holbrook (46) was arrested by Riley County Police  in the 5900 block of Corporate Drive.
He was charged with felony level aggravated burglary, and a misdemeanor theft charge.  His bond was set at $5,000.
Share.

About Author

KMAN Staff

Related Posts

1 Comment

  1. Ahmed Bomasuoad on

    Hey you fucking cock suckers their at KMAN ! You mother fuckers have Dan on your page here and the fucking charges were all dropped! You fucking assholes need to get your shit straight man !

    Reply

Leave A Reply