Police Report 6/14/14

George Quick (24) was arrested around 7 p.m. on Friday.
His bond was set at $12,000.
——————-
A Manhattan man was arrested after a theft on Friday evening.
Daniel Holbrook (46) was arrested by Riley County Police in the 5900 block of Corporate Drive.
He was charged with felony level aggravated burglary, and a misdemeanor theft charge. His bond was set at $5,000.
Hey you fucking cock suckers their at KMAN ! You mother fuckers have Dan on your page here and the fucking charges were all dropped! You fucking assholes need to get your shit straight man !