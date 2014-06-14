Police Report 6/14/14

George Quick (24) was arrested around 7 p.m. on Friday.

His bond was set at $12,000.

——————-

A Manhattan man was arrested after a theft on Friday evening.

Daniel Holbrook (46) was arrested by Riley County Police in the 5900 block of Corporate Drive.

He was charged with felony level aggravated burglary, and a misdemeanor theft charge. His bond was set at $5,000.