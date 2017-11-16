Pott County commission opposes historical listing for courthouse

The Pottawatomie County Commission voted 3-0 Monday that it is opposed to the possible listing of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse on the National Register of Historic Places.

Properties with such a listing are eligible to qualify for state tax credits and the Heritage Trust Fund grant program.

Consideration of the courthouse’s nomination to the National Register will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Kansas Museum of Natural History by the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review.

The debate over the preservation of the building began in July , after a study concluded that replacing the structure with a new consolidated office building would serve as the most cost-effective way of meeting the county’s long-range facility storage needs.

At that time, County Public Works Director Peter Clark spoke with KMAN and said Clint Hibbs of BG Consultants shared a completed financial study on the options of razing the courthouse verse restoration. The study says restoring the courthouse to modern code and standards would cost the county $3.6 million over 20 years.

A new building, however, would cost $2.6 million over the same span — including destruction of the current courthouse.

Still, Clark said many citizens want to see the existing courthouse stay after county officials hosted a tour of it in the summer.

“There appears to be a large sentiment, from at least the 100 people who were there, that they would like to see the courthouse remain,” Clark said in July. “There has not been identified a funding source hasn’t been identified to assist us with preserving the courthouse, or conserving it in its current condition. I think that would go a long ways in helping making a decision one way or the other.”

Clark said space is an issue and that future growth — Pottawatomie County already being the fastest-growing county in the state — puts even more pressure on the issue.

Some citizens said they wanted to put the decision up to a vote, Clark said, but added a vote might not be binding to whatever direction the county commission goes.