Pottawatomie County Sheriff announces two investigations–including a farm fatality

A fatal farm related accident has been reported in Pottawatomie County. Loren Deters, 50, of rural Westmoreland was found under a tractor on Bigelow Road near K-13.

A Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department report indicates Monday just after 11:00 a.m. deputies and emergency medical and fire personnel responded to the report of a farm tractor accident.. Upon arrival it was discovered a tractor was overturned and the male operator was underneath and deceased. The tractor had been pulling a hay trailer when the accident happened.

The accident remains under investigation.

###