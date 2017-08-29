Pottawatomie County Sheriff searching for stolen mowers

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of 3 Hustler Zero Turn Riding Mowers from Brooks Yamaha located at 8070 E Highway 24, Manhattan.

The mowers are believed to have been stolen between August 26th, 2017, 3:00 P.M. and August 28th, 2017, 8:00 AM. The mowers had been parked at the front of the business near highway 24 when taken. The suspect or suspects involved in this theft may have used a trailer or flat bed type vehicle to transport the mowers. The total estimated loss is approximately $19,000 based on prices from the store.