RCPD activity report 8/30/17

A 25-year-old Manhattan man on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security warrant for arrest of an alien. Cresenciano Ramirez was taken into custody while at the Riley County Police Department on Seth Child Tuesday afternoon. Ramirez was issued no bond.

And a Texas woman faces methamphetamine distribution charges following her arrest by Riley County Police Tuesday afternoon. 29 year old Crystal Heath was taken into custody while at the Riley County Police Department at approximately 2:40 PM Tuesday. Heath’s total bond was set at $10,000.00.