News Radio KMAN
You are at:»»RCPD activity report 8/30/17

RCPD activity report 8/30/17

0
By on Local News, Manhattan, Riley County, Top Story

A 25-year-old Manhattan man on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security warrant for arrest of an alien. Cresenciano Ramirez was taken into custody while at the Riley County Police Department on Seth Child Tuesday afternoon. Ramirez was issued no bond.

And a Texas woman faces methamphetamine distribution charges following her arrest by Riley County Police Tuesday afternoon. 29 year old Crystal Heath was taken into custody while at the Riley County Police Department at approximately 2:40 PM Tuesday.  Heath’s total bond was set at $10,000.00.

Share.

About Author

Cathy Dawes

Related Posts

Comments are closed.