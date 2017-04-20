Reno County: 4 fires near Hutchinson in March are suspicious

HUTCHINSON — Reno County fire officials say four fires north of Hutchinson in early March are suspicious in nature.

The Hutchinson News reports the fires March 4-5 burned more than 5,500 acres and destroyed a dozen homes.

Deputy Fire Chief Doug Hanen says in a news release a firework that emits a shower of sparks was found near the origin of one of the May 5 fires. The second fire that day was north and west of the first blaze.

Hanen says several witnesses reported no smoke in the area shortly before the fires and says it’s unlikely the second blaze rekindled from the previous fire.

He says the two fires March 4 started along the same road, with no possible ignition sources in the area.