Report: Improper relationship behind Grigsby firing

The official word is in.

Wayne Grigsby Jr., the former commander of the 1st Infantry Division, has been demoted by the Army for having “an inappropriate relationship” with a junior officer, the latest in a string of episodes in which Army generals have landed in trouble for personal misconduct.

Grigsby Jr was reprimanded and demoted from major general to brigadier general after investigators found that he had called and texted a female captain more than 850 times over 10 months and was spending time at her home, according to Army documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The Army abruptly relived Grigsby of command last September, citing a “loss of confidence” in his ability to lead. But officials provided no other details and kept the outcome of the investigation a secret for six months.

Grigsby is the sixth general in the past year whom the Army has punished for sexual misconduct or improper interactions with women.