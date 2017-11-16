Report: Snyder nixed plan to make Jim Leavitt K-State’s coach-in-waiting

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, college football reporter Brett McMurphy shed light on the coaching situation at Kansas State and detailed a since-abandoned 2016 plan to make Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt the coach-in-waiting at the school.

The plan, put together by former athletic director John Currie and current K-State president Richard Myers, was shot down by Bill Snyder due to Snyder’s desire for his son, Sean, to succeed him, McMurphy reports.

The agreement would have brought Leavitt to K-State before the season and set the table for a transition of power after the season.

Bill Snyder’s contract has a clause granting him “appropriate input regarding the selection of the next head football coach.”

Snyder has publicly stated he wants his son to get the opportunity. Sean Snyder is K-State’s special teams coordinator and associate head coach.

Leavitt was an assistant in Manhattan from 1990-1995, spending the last four of those seasons as the Wildcats’ co-defensive coordinator with Bob Stoops.

McMurphy was laid off by ESPN earlier this year but has continued to report on college football via other methods, including the Facebook page linked above. He appeared as a guest on KMAN’s The Game Thursday afternoon with John Kurtz and Tyler Dreiling.

McMurphy interview https://t.co/Q6dcFyOJzn