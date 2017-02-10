Reports: Snyder hospitalized with undisclosed health issue

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has been hospitalized with a “serious but very treatable” health issue, according to multiple reports Friday.

The news was first broken by GoPowercat.com’s Tim Fitzgerald.

The 77-year-old College Football Hall of Fame inductee has been receiving treatment at a Kansas City facility and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Wichita Eagle’s Kellis Robinett.

Snyder is coming off his 25th season as the Wildcats’ coach. His 2016 team finished 9-4 with a victory over Texas A&M in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl in late December.

The Eagle reports Snyder expects to coach his team during spring practices, which begin next month, and through the coming season.

Snyder last appeared publicly on Feb. 1 when K-State announced its 2017 recruiting class. He did not have any visible issues at the 45-minute press conference.

Snyder was not in attendance at K-State’s last home basketball game, which was Monday night against Kansas.