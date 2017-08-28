Riley County business predominant at intergovernmental meeting

Holeman stresses it will still be a while before the range is used though with needed infrastructure and utuility improvements. Holeman indicates the Riley County Commission will be discussing the next step with staff–and what still needs to be done.
Fort Riley officials are catching their breath after a full week of activity this past week–but Deputy Garrison Commander Tim Livsey tells KMAN he was pleased with the way Victory Week turned out.
Livsey adds the past is back to its 15,400 number on post, although things will be thinning out a bit in October with a brigade heading to Europe. Livsey also updated intergovernmental leaders during their meeting Monday on post developments.
For the second consecutive year, the Department of the Army and Installation Management Command will hold the “Housing the Force” training workshop at Fort Riley. Livsey adds the gathering helps in several ways, with dialogue and needed training. About 300 are in attendance.
Collaborative sessions include topics such as customer service, management procedures and policy, top challenges and updates, privatized Army lodging and the Defense Travel System, housing market analyses, budgeting, furnishings and documentation.
Also Monday, First Infantry Division Regional Liaison Traci Scott told the group she was leaving her position after eight years to join General Paul Funk at Ft. Hood in a similar position, working with legislators and developing partnerships with universities. She indicated it’s “really hard to leave” and has “gone so fast.”