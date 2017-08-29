Riley County Police Department Daily Activity 8/28/2017

Officers filed a report for aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan on Aug. 28, 2017. Officers listed an 8 year old female as the victim when she reported a male known to her sexually assaulted her 5 years ago. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.

Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan on Aug. 28, 2017. Officers listed a 32 year old female as the victim when she reported an unknown person raped her. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no further information will be released.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of College Avenue and Dickens around 4:30 PM on Aug 28, 2017. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2000 white Toyota Corolla driven by Glenna Burckel, 78, of Manhattan had been struck by a 2010 Gray Mercury Milan driven by Bret Warren-Windon, 25, of Herington. Burckel was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way left turn. Burckel and a passenger in her vehicle were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

Tristan Neff, 18, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1900 block of Crescent on Aug. 29, 2017 at approximately 1:25 AM. Neff was arrested on charges of contribute to a child misconduct and conspiracy. Neff’s total bond was set at $10,000.

Angel Negron-Quinones, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1900 block of Crescent on Aug. 29, 2017 at approximately 1:25 AM. Negron-Quinones was arrested on a charge of contribute to a child misconduct. Negron-Quinones’ bond was set at $7,000.