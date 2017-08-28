Riley County Police Department Daily Activity 8/28/2017

Tawan Tatro, 25, of Junction City, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 25, 2017 at approximately 9:40 AM. Tatro was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of failure to appear. Tatro’s total bond was set at $10,000.

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 1200 block of Fremont St on Aug. 26, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Officers listed Kiera Richards, 21, of Manhattan as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her 2007 Green Pontiac G6. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 800 block of Northfield Rd. on Aug. 26, 2017 at approximately 7:45 PM. Officers listed James Watkins, 35, of Manhattan, as the vitcim when he reported a known suspect pointed a gun at him when he asked to be repaid for money he loaned him.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault on Aug. 27, 2017 at approximately 5:14 AM. Officers listed Curtis Coats III, 22, of Junction City, and Leonel Mora-Hernandez, 23, of Junction City, as the victims when they reported a known suspect pointed a gun at the victims and ordered them to the ground when he suspected they were committing a crime.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 2300 block of Hartland Dr. on Aug. 27, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. Officers listed Gerald Kuckelman, 56, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his 2004 Nissan 350Z and 2016 Lincoln MKX. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $71,000.