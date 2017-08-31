Riley County Police Department Daily Activity 8/31/2017

Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan on Aug. 28, 2017. Officers listed a 53 year old female as the victim from the rape case first filed in 1986. The suspect in the case was just recently identified after a finger print comparison by the KBI. The suspect is now deceased.

Officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child on Aug. 30, 2017 in Manhattan. Officers listed a 13 year old female as the victim when she reported a 14 year old male known to her touched her inappropriately. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 800 block of Bertrand on Aug. 30, 2017 at approximately 12:00 PM. Officers listed Winda Ladner, 47, of Winchester, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her 2007 Dodge Nitro. The value of the vehicle is estimated at $5,000. The vehicle was later recovered.

Officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 1000 block of Yuma on Aug. 30, 2017 at approximately 9:00 PM. Officers listed Barbara Summers, 47, of Manhattan, Breonna Summers, 23, of Manhattan, and Treshawn Summers, 18, of Manhattan, as the victims when it was reported a known suspect took jewelry and electronics from the victim’s house. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,685.