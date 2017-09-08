RCPD 9/8/17

Officers filed five reports for criminal use of a financial card and theft by deception in the 1100 block of Pillsbury Dr. on September 7, 2017. Officers listed Dara’s Fast Lane as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect used a fake credit card to purchase items from the store between June 15, 2017 and July 17, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,208.

Officers filed a report for sexual battery in Manhattan on September 7, 2017. Officers listed a 19 year old female as the victim when she reported an unknown male grabbed her while she was running. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.