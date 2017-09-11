Riley County Police Department Daily Activity 9/11/2017

Steven Meredith, 31, of Ogden, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 8, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Meredith was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of distribution of heroin. Meredith’s total bond was set at $10,000.

Eric Moeder, 38, of Wakeeney, was arrested in the 2900 block of Claflin Rd. on September 9, 2017 at approximately 1:20 AM. Moeder was arrested on charges of distribute heroin, distribute crack cocaine and distribute or possess with intent to distribute paraphernalia for illegal use. Moeder’s total bond was set at $30,000.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan on September 9, 2017. Officers listed a 19 year old male as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect sodomized him. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional details will be released.

Andrew Ware, 55, of Wamego, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 9, 2017 at approximately 9:30 PM. Ware was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for theft. Ware’s bond was set at $25,000.

Abiygailrose Romero, 23, of Junction City, was arrested in the 600 block of N. 12th on September 10, 2017 at approximately 1:45 AM. Romero was arrested on a Nemaha County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Romero’s bond was set at $10,000.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and burglary in the 8100 block of N 60th St. on September 10, 2017 at approximately 7:00 PM. Officers listed Gary Kilner, 56, of Manhattan as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect entered his property, causing damage and took several work items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $16,000.