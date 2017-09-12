Riley County Police Department Daily Activity 9/12/2017

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 1900 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd on September 11, 2017 at approximately 3:10 PM. When officers arrived on scene they found a red 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Lorna Martinez, 18, of Manhattan had struck a parked Silver 2000 Subaru Forrester driven by Darlene Clark, 40, of Manhattan. A juvenile in the Subaru was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd on September 11, 2017 at approximately 4:05 PM. When officers arrived on scene they found a 1957 black BMW motorcycle driven by Christopher Banner, 75, of Manhattan had crashed. Banner was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.