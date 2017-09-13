Riley County Police Department Daily Activity 9/13/2017

Officers filed a report for electronic solicitation in Manhattan on September 12, 2017. Officers listed a 15 year old female as the victim when she reported a 16 year old male known to her sent her an old picture of herself in a state of undress through social media. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.

manda Bluthardt, 37, of Ogden, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 12, 2017 at approximately 3:20 PM. Bluthardt was arrested on a Riley County District court warrant for four counts of distribute methamphetamine. Bluthardt’s total bond was set at $10,000.